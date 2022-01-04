Truist Financial Corp Has $72.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,862 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $72,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,968,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,075,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 879,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $168.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day moving average is $163.97. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.45 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

