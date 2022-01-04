Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of PEB opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -1.44%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.