Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,603 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.20. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

