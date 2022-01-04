Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,609,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 229,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 171,172 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,009. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.