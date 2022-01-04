Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after buying an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $258.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

