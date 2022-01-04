AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 5.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO opened at $2,045.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,916.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,717.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,951.65.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.