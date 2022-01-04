General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,263 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.14. The firm has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of -185.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

