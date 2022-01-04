Reviewing El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BT Brands and El Pollo Loco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A El Pollo Loco 0 2 1 0 2.33

El Pollo Loco has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.33%. Given El Pollo Loco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe El Pollo Loco is more favorable than BT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and El Pollo Loco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands N/A -57.41% 6.75% El Pollo Loco 6.23% 10.75% 5.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BT Brands and El Pollo Loco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.16 million 1.54 $790,000.00 N/A N/A El Pollo Loco $426.09 million 1.24 $24.47 million $0.78 18.58

El Pollo Loco has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats BT Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands

BT Brands Inc. is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc. is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

