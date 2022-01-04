Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 50.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.2% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 742.1% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 145,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 107,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.17. The firm has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.