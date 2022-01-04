Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,008.04.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,690.67 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,737.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,768.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

