Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $518,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,890,252,000 after acquiring an additional 222,933 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 277.1% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,408.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,460.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,439.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

