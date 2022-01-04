Magnolia Group LLC Has $29.24 Million Position in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,936 shares during the period. Nicholas Financial accounts for approximately 3.3% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned 18.73% of Nicholas Financial worth $29,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $48,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $142,522. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICK opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.35. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.80.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 16.98%.

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

