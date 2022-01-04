Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $14.16 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $370.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

