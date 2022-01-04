Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 1,417 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.3% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $1,875,000. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 31,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 447.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,323 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 36,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.72. The company has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

