Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $22.49 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $481.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

