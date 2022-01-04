mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.45 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $12.41 million and $2.45 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.