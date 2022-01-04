mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.45 Million

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $12.41 million and $2.45 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005267 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001213 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051356 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006330 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.