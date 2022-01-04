Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the November 30th total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 53,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Computer Task Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,145 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Computer Task Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTG stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

