Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Up 94.2% in December

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the November 30th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CALT opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.85.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALT. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

