VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.