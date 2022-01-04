Ravencoin Classic Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $13,310.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,941.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.53 or 0.08226255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00320703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.92 or 0.00928650 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00074054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.77 or 0.00487354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.00263819 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

