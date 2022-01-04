Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 422 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $97.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87.

