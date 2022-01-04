Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after acquiring an additional 106,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after acquiring an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after acquiring an additional 795,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 661,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.43 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average of $106.03.

