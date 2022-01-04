Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $442,000 Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 45,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.52.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $298.18 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.68 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

