Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,551 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.88% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $20,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.74 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

