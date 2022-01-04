Leigh Anderson Sells 22,914 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Premier stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Premier by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,385,000 after acquiring an additional 341,247 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Premier by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.