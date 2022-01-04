NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,584.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.46 or 0.00930481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.05 or 0.00262003 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014885 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000957 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001664 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

