Royale Finance Market Cap Reaches $1.76 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $175,124.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00063876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.04 or 0.08160977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00069883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00077811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,630.56 or 0.99750054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007446 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,339,211 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

