NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,584.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.46 or 0.00930481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.05 or 0.00262003 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014885 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000957 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001664 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

