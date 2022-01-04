BSCPAD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.62 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00003146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $116.48 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00063876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.04 or 0.08160977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00069883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00077811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,630.56 or 0.99750054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007446 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

