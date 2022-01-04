Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NYSE:NEW opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45. Puxin has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Puxin alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEW. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Puxin by 644.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Puxin by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Puxin by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 352,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Puxin by 374.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 216,639 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.