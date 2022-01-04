Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Grows By 238.8%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 238.8% from the November 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE BTA opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

