Short Interest in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Expands By 229.0%

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 229.0% from the November 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

G&P Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86. G&P Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in G&P Acquisition by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in G&P Acquisition by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 757,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 437,003 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

