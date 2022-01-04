Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Up 218.0% in December

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 218.0% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRSR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Prospector Capital by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,218,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 864,847 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prospector Capital by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 690,269 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prospector Capital by 4,407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 548,603 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,236,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,072,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Shares of Prospector Capital stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Prospector Capital has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.