Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 619,573 shares of company stock worth $47,860,121. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of -168.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

