Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,654 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $21,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.69 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

