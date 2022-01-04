Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $22.98 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.97% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $22,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000.

JHMM stock opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $56.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47.

