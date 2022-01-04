Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,841 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $338.64 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $346.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.55. The company has a market capitalization of $173.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.