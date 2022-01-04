Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Up 733.3% in December

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOAF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.05. Bioasis Technologies has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.55.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

