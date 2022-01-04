North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 930.9% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NMMC stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. North Mountain Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of North Mountain Merger by 8.1% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 696.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

