PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Short Interest Update

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. PT Semen Indonesia has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

Get PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the production and distribution of cement. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The Cement Production segment manufactures and support cement production. The Non-Cement Production segment consist of limestone and clay mining, cement bag manufacturing, industrial real estate, readymix concrete, IT services, logistics, and trading.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.