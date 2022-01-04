Analysts Expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

MIMO stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIMO. Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,309,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

About Airspan Networks

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

