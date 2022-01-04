Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $915.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 95.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBNC. Raymond James upped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

