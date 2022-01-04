PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $17.48 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fidelity National Financial worth $17,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2,936.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

