PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 27,391 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $177.15 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.47 and its 200 day moving average is $172.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

