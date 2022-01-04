Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Xylem worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Xylem by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

XYL stock opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.