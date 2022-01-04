PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $18,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,084,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,734,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.84.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.