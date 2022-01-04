U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,884,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 91,703 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group accounts for approximately 3.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $110,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $3,437,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,138,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

