U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires New Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,125,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,624,000. Trip.com Group comprises 1.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 1.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

