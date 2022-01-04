PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $36.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. PPL has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 530,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 9.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 67,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 13.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

