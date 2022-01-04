Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,211 shares of company stock worth $12,337,988 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,210,000 after acquiring an additional 601,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,155,000 after acquiring an additional 283,965 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

